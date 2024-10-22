MUMBAI: Claiming that the prosecution has proved the charges levelled against all the seven accused beyond a reasonable doubt, the families of the victims of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts have urged the special NIA court to hand down the maximum sentence – death penalty to all the seven accused. Malegaon bomb blast victims seek death penalty for accused

The blast occurred on September 29, 2008, near Bhikkhu Chowk, Malegaon, when two bombs concealed in motorcycles exploded around 9:35 PM, killing six people and injuring 101 others. The explosions targeted a Muslim-majority area during Ramzan prayers, spreading fear and devastation. Initially, investigators suspected the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and linked the bombing to Kashmiri militants.

Several Muslim youths were arrested, but the case took a major turn in late 2008 when Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad, led by Hemant Karkare, uncovered evidence pointing to Hindu extremist groups and shifted the focus toward individuals like Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who were later charged with orchestrating the attack. According to the NIA, the attack allegedly aimed to provoke communal unrest and trigger retaliatory violence.

The accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 295 (injuring or defiling places of worship). In addition, they face severe charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act, reflecting the gravity of the crime.

Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal argued that the prosecution had presented overwhelming evidence. This included eyewitness accounts placing the accused near the blast site, forensic links connecting the explosives to RDX allegedly obtained by Purohit through his military network, and intercepted phone calls discussing the logistics of the bombing. He told the court that this was a meticulously planned act of terror designed to divide communities. He insisted that the intent behind the attack and the deliberate targeting of a minority community warranted the death penalty.

The defence, led by advocate Shrikant Shivade, argued that the case was politically motivated, claiming procedural flaws and fabricated evidence. Shivade further pointed out that key witnesses had retracted their statements, raising doubts about the investigation’s integrity. He argued that the evidence presented was unreliable, and the accused had been falsely implicated, urging a fair and unbiased evaluation.

Survivors of the blast, along with relatives of the deceased, expressed their frustration over the 16-year delay in the delivery of justice. The case, which has witnessed multiple delays, controversies, and political twists, is now in its final stages. Both the prosecution and the defence have concluded their arguments, and the court is expected to deliver its verdict in the coming weeks.