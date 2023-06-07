Fake MMRDA official held for duping hockey player on the pretext of selling flats

Mumbai: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official and cheating around 15-odd people after luring them to invest in flats constructed by the authority. During interrogation, Bari told police that he had similarly cheated more than 15 people by luring them into buying MMRDA flats. “We are now looking for the victims cheated by Bari to make the case stronger. We are also finding out from where he acquired fake papers of the flat possession,” said Rajbhar. (HT PHOTO)

The accused – identified as Ajay Bari, a resident of Goregaon – is the husband of an international Kabaddi referee. According to the police, Bari had met a national-level Hockey player through his wife at a sports meet in 2022 and introduced himself as an MMRDA officer.

The two started meeting regularly and Bari had convinced the hockey player to invest in a flat, a police officer said, adding, “Bari promised her that he would get her the flat through his sources and took ₹12 lakh from the victim and gave her a document, confirming the possession of her flat worth ₹30 lakh in the MMRDA building.”

“When the player did not get possession in a month, she contacted the MMRDA office where she was told that no such flat was booked in her name,” said Rampiyare Rajbhar, senior police inspector of Vanrai Police Station.

When the victim began calling Bari, she did not get any response from him. Realizing that she had been cheated, the hockey player approached the police.

“We went to the address of Bari, however, he was missing. We then traced his mobile phone location and arrested him on Sunday from Gujarat where he was hiding in a lodge,” said Rajbhar.

During interrogation, Bari told police that he had similarly cheated more than 15 people by luring them into buying MMRDA flats. “We are now looking for the victims cheated by Bari to make the case stronger. We are also finding out from where he acquired fake papers of the flat possession,” said Rajbhar.

Bari was booked for cheating Bari under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.