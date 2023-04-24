Mumbai: A man from Kandivali was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 68-year-old neighbour after a fight over a parking row. The accused, identified as Rajesh Dinesh Patil, had beaten and pushed the victim, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. 68-year-old man dies after scuffle over parking issue

The victim has been identified as Subhash Borade. As per the police, Borade stayed in a row house named Asha Mahal in Neelkanth Nagar, Kandivali West, along with his wife, Asha Borade, 57 and son, Swapnil Borade, 37.

“The lower part of their house has been rented out to the Blue Dart courier service. At 2pm Asha noticed that the security guard of the Blue Dart courier service, Ranjan Kumar, was engaged in an argument with Patil over parking his vehicle in front of the gate,” said a police officer from Charkop Police Station.

Asha immediately told the incident to her husband. Subhash returned home at 3pm and took Kumar to the police station to register an NC against Patil. At 4pm Subhash returned, however, by then Patil had left, added the officer.

“On Friday, when Patil returned to his house, Sai Kutir, at 6pm, Subhash confronted him about the fight with the security guard. Such fights had taken place earlier as well. Asha told us that Patil was abusive and began fighting with her husband. He manhandled Subhash and pushed him, causing him to fall,” said the police officer. “Subhash then got up and called the police, but he could not stand properly and fell again and lost consciousness.”

“Swapnil, a doctor at Bhagwati Hospital, saw his father and rushed to him to give him first aid. Subhash was then rushed to the Oscar Hospital, Kandivali, where he died during treatment in the wee hours of Saturday,” said the officer.

Patil was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. A few months ago, a similar parking issue led Subhash to file a complaint against Patil. “We are investigating the case further,” added the officer.