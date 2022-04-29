Man arrested for killing self-proclaimed Godman in Kalwa
The Kalwa police arrested a man for allegedly murdering one of his family friends who tried to convince him to practice a black magic ritual.
The deceased is a self-proclaimed Godman and wanted to try some rituals on the accused because of which the accused got furious and killed him.
The incident occurred on Wednesday. Kalwa police received a call about a man being beaten up in Jai Bhim Nagar, Vadar Galli, Kalwa. The police immediately reached the spot where they found a man, Thavru Chavhan, 60, lying unconscious in a pool of blood.
Kalwa senior police inspector, M Awhad, said, “While many people gathered at the spot, our team members saw a man whose hand had blood. After he saw us approaching him, he tried to flee but we nabbed him. He was identified as Sittu Rathod, 32. Both the victim and deceased had a fight over practicing black magic. The accused thought that the deceased had come to do some black magic on him. The accused assaulted him with a stick, axe and knife to death.”
-
Farmers block roads over power pangs in south Malwa
Protesting against inadequate power supply in rural areas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) blocked highways at various places in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Malwa, leaving commuters stranded for about two hours under the scorching sun. A number of union activists gathered at Bhai Ghaniya Chowk, a key intersection of the national highway connecting Bathinda with Chandigarh, Ferozepur and Amritsar. Similar road blockades were seen at Rampura Phul, Mansa, Ferozepur and other places.
-
Bombay HC clears pedestrian walkway from Thane station to Vitawa
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday paved the way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway from Thane railway station to Vitawa, Kalwa by allowing the project proponent, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, to cut 13 mangroves required to be removed for construction of the piers of the pedestrian bridge over Thane creek.
-
Thane Traffic Police to recognise Good Samaritans for timely help in road accidents
The Thane Traffic Police have decided to implement the Standard Operating Procedures to recognise a Good Samaritan by rewarding and felicitating the Good Samaritan if he helped save a life in any road accident. According to officials, road accidents claim more than two lakh lives in India alone every year and contributed to the economic loss of approximately 3% of the GDP. Seventeen people die every hour on Indian roads.
-
CNG costlier by ₹4 in Mumbai, third hike in April
The prices of Compressed Natural Gas in the city will increase by ₹4, effective Friday midnight. This will be the third hike by Mahanagar Gas Limited in the month of April. Subsequent to this, the revised rate for CNG will be ₹76/kg. There will be no increase in the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai. Auto rickshaw unions have stated that they will protest outside the MGL on May 17 on the hike.
-
Inflation not restricted to Maharashtra alone, says Supriya Sule says during her visit to Thane
NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Friday in Thane that the Centre was misusing the central agencies and what happened with Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik was unjust. Sule also said that inflation needs to be the focus for the country now. Sule was asked about the various issues that the State Government has faced in recent times. She insisted that inflation is a big issue that needs to be looked into.
