Tardeo robbery and murder: Imitation jewellery shop worker arrested for tipping off robbers

MUMBAI: Three days after a 70-year-old was killed during a robbery in Tardeo, a man who worked at her husband’s imitation jewellery shop, has been arrested for allegedly passing on the details of the victim’s family to the robbers.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Bhagwandas Tatwal, 27, of Rajasthan. He was hired by the Agarwal family seven to eight months ago and was staying in Malad.

“Tatwal was brought to the Tardeo police station and during interrogation he confessed that he had shared details about family with the robbers and that he was part of the conspiracy,” a police officer said.

“Based on Tatwal’s interrogation, three other suspects have been picked up from other states and are being interrogated. Tatwal was formally placed under arrest and produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till August 23. As of now, it appears that a total of four accused were involved in the robbery,” deputy commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan said.

The police have ascertained the identities of the three robbers and are questioning several people and verifying certain facts after which the suspects will be brought to Mumbai and arrested in the case.

On checking Tatwal’s bank account, the police found that after the incident some money was transferred to his account and they suspect it to be his share in the stolen booty.

Surekha Agarwal died due to suspected suffocation after three robbers tied her up and gagged her with a tape in her flat on August 13. She stayed with her husband Madan Agarwal, 75, on the third floor of Yoosuf Manzil on Kashinath Street in Tardeo.

At around 6:30am on Sunday when Agarwal opened the door to get out for his routine morning walk, the three robbers, two wearing masks and one sporting a cap, dragged him inside the house and locked the door from inside.

The officials said they tied up Agarwal’s hands and legs with adhesive tape and taped his mouth. The robbers then went to the bedroom where his wife was sleeping and also tied her hands and legs and also taped her mouth. The robbers thereafter opened the cupboard and decamped with valuables.

The incident came to light when the robber left and Agarwal managed to crawl the door and open it to seek help. However, the other two flats on the floor were locked. It was only at around 7:45am when a woman staying on the fourth floor came out of her house and heard Agarwal’s screaming for help while the tape was on his mouth.

The woman alerted her son, and they rushed to help Agarwal. The neighbour immediately informed the Tardeo police about the incident. Surekha was taken to Nair hospital, however, she died in the hospital, said police.

