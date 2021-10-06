Man arrested for sexually assaulting teenage daughter in Ulhasnagar

The Central police in Ulhasnagar have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his teenage daughter repeatedly for the last two months.

Police said that the matter came to light on October 2 when the 15-year-old victim and her mother registered a complaint.

“A statement was recorded and an FIR was registered immediately. The accused was arrested on the same day,” senior police inspector, Sudhakar Suradkar, Central police station, said.

An officer who is part of the investigation added that according to the victim’s statement, the sexual assault was being committed since August this year.

“The victim has said that the accused first forced himself on her under the influence of alcohol in August and then repeated the same whenever he was inebriated and alone in the house with the victim. He threatened to harm her as well as her mother if she told anyone about the matter,” the officer said.

The victim, however, realised that her silence would only make matters worse and took her mother into confidence, after which her mother took her to the police station.

The accused was charged with rape and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was first remanded in police custody till Wednesday, and then to judicial custody, officials said.