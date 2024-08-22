Man arrested in 453 kg cannabis seizure case granted bail

MUMBAI: The sessions court on Monday granted bail to a city resident arrested in connection with a drug case involving seizure of over 453 kg of cannabis. HT Image

Abid Hanif Qureshi, arrested on February 5, 2021 with 58 kg of cannabis, had applied for bail in the sessions court after being charged under sections 8(c) (Prohibition of certain operations) and 20(c) (Punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis) and 29 (Punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Qureshi was arrested after the primary accused, Ashok Manik Mhatre, from whose premises Sakinaka police had seized 345 kg cannabis on January 14, 2021, named him in the case. The police had raided Mhatre’s place after a tip-off. His interrogation led the police to two other accused, one of them being Abid Hanif Qureshi, and the other, Mohd Dilshad. Later, 50 kg more cannabis was recovered from another premises belonging to Mhatre.

The police claimed to have seized 58 kg cannabis from Qureshi whereas Dilshad was arrested on the grounds that his auto-rickshaw was used as a conveyance in the alleged crime.

Advocate Puja Yadav, representing Qureshi, submitted that no contraband substance was recovered from him, and he was merely arrested based on the statement of the co-accused. She questioned material discrepancies in the charge-sheet, and in the case of prosecution, claiming that those vitiated the trial.

APP Shankar Erande, representing the state, opposed the bail plea, stating that Qureshi is a habitual offender, and the memorandum statement disclosed his close nexus with the alleged offence.

After hearing their submissions, special judge Chandrakant Datir granted bail to Qureshi primarily on the grounds of parity, as Mhatre and Dilshad had already been granted bail. “Statement of co-accused is the sole material available against Qureshi. Considering the role played by present accused, the ground of parity can be applied,” the court said, while granting Qureshi bail and ordering his release on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one or two sureties in the same amount.