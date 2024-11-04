Menu Explore
Man dies by suicide after humiliation

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 04, 2024 07:48 AM IST

A 22-year-old man in Thane died by suicide after being assaulted by a bus driver over a bike incident; the driver has been arrested.

Thane: A 22-year-old man from Murbad allegedly died by suicide on Friday after being humiliated and assaulted by a fellow villager for riding his bike recklessly. The accused, a State Transport (ST) driver, has been arrested based on a complaint by the deceased’s brother, said police.

Man dies by suicide after humiliation
Man dies by suicide after humiliation

According to the Murbad police, the deceased lived with his family in a village in Murbad. The ST driver also resides in the same village. On October 31, at around 8pm, the deceased, a tribal youth who was riding his motorbike, tried to overtake the bus, leading to a brief altercation. Furious, the driver stopped his bus near the spot where the deceased was meeting his friends and physically assaulted and abused him, claiming he didn’t know how to ride a bike.

The deceased’s elder brother said in his complaint to the police that his younger brother was unable to get over the insult and he died by hanging himself the next morning, on November 1.

While police conducted a preliminary investigation and sent the body for postmortem at the local hospital the same day, a case was registered at the Murbad Tokawade police station the following day under sections 108, 115, 352, 351(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

