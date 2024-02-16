MUMBAI: A 28-year-old man from Vasai faked his kidnapping to implicate loan sharks who were threatening him for repayment of ₹1 lakh loan. The crime branch officers of the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police found the man at Dadar railway station and handed him over to the Achole police on Wednesday. Man fakes his kidnapping to implicate loan sharks

According to the crime branch officers of unit 2 of the MBVV police, on Tuesday the complainant Aniket Vishwakama, 24, approached the Achole police claiming that on Monday night an unidentified man barged into his elder brother’s house and kidnapped him demanding a ransom of one lakh Rupees. When questioned, Vishwakarma said that he had received a call from his brother’s mobile phone and was told about the kidnapping by his brother Anup and also that he was being confined until the ransom was paid.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The police officers said that they registered a case of kidnapping based on the statement of Aniket, who is a carpenter by profession.

The crime branch officials prepared teams and began tracing the location of the mobile phone from which Aniket had received the call.

On Wednesday morning they tracked the location of the phone at Dadar railway station. Upon reaching there, the officers found Anup sitting on a platform bench at the railway station. “We questioned him about the kidnapper but he could not give us details after which we grew suspicious,” said a police officer from unit 2 of the crime branch.

The officials questioned Anup about the kidnapping when they found out that he had taken a loan of ₹94,000 two years ago from a loan app. The interest and late fee had accumulated to ₹1.5 lakh which he had not paid. Following the unpaid amount, the recovery agent from the SWOT Consultancy identified as Rajesh Shetty had been harassing Anup and threatening to assault him at his house if he did not pay the monthly instalments.

The police officers said that Anup wanted Shetty to suffer by getting him arrested for his kidnapping following which he had designed the elaborate plan. “We have arrested Anup and handed him over to the Achole police for further investigation,” said the officer from the crime branch.