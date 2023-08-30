POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating minor sister

Mumbai The special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court has sentenced a 30-year-old man from Andheri to life imprisonment for impregnating his minor sister in May 2015. The sister, who was 14 at the time, had delivered a girl who was later put up for adoption by the family.

After their father’s death, the two siblings were raised by their father’s sister. In May 2015, she had discontinued her studies. The complaint against the accused was lodged by the aunt after the family found out that the girl was pregnant.

The complainant claimed that after the girl missed her monthly cycle for a few months, she was asked to get a sonography, which revealed that she was 20-weeks pregnant. When the aunt asked her, the girl revealed that the accused had sexually assaulted her in May 2015, when her aunt and her husband had gone out. She claimed that the accused had also threatened her to not reveal anything to anyone.

On hearing the girl’s ordeal, the aunt approached the Sahar police and got the case registered against accused on November 11, 2015. In 2016, the survivor delivered a baby girl, who was put up for adoption. The mother was shifted to Asha Sadan, Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

In court, where she narrated the incident, she tearfully identified her brother as the man who sexually assaulted her. Her testimony was corroborated with DNA test report which confirmed that the accused and the victim were biological parents of the baby.

The accused had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. The court however said, “There is no reason for false implication of the accused, who is the brother of the victim.”