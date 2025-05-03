Man, girlfriend detained for murdering local goon

MUMBAI: The Byculla police on Friday detained a man and his girlfriend after they confessed to killing a local goon from Malwani and dumping his body in a drain. The deceased, identified as Fahim Syed alias Fahim Machmach, 42, had molested the man’s girlfriend, which angered him and prompted the murder, he told the police. (Shutterstock)

The couple was detained while they were trying to flee the city and they will be handed over to Malwani police. The body of the deceased has not been found yet, although the accused claimed that it was dumped in a drain.

Syed, a resident of Malwani in Malad, had been missing since April 17. On April 21, his wife Rida Syed filed a missing complaint at the Malvani police station. While investigating the case, police found out that Syed had gone to his friend’s house a few days prior to his disappearance, said Shailendra Nagarkar, senior inspector at Malvani police station.

“Syed’s friend was sleeping at the time while his 16-year-old daughter was alone. Sensing an opportunity, Syed molested her and the girl later told her boyfriend about it,” said Nagarkar.

The girl’s borther, her boyfriend and a friend subsequently visited Syed at his home and confronted him. They killed him after a fight broke out between them, stuffed his body in a sack and dumped it in a drain.

The police are in the process of registering a case, officials said on Friday evening.