Man held for assaulting father of girl he eloped with last year

MUMBAI: The Naya Nagar police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill the father of a minor girl he had eloped with last year. Arrested and imprisoned on charges of kidnapping the girl, the man was released on bail on Wednesday, following which he attacked the girl’s father with an accomplice, who has also been arrested. HT Image

According to the police, the accused, identified as Samir Singh, 28, had eloped with a 17-year-old girl residing in Shanti Nagar, Mira Road last year. Since the girl was a minor, the Naya Nagar police booked Singh for kidnapping, traced the couple to Lapoon in Punjab and brought them back to Mira Road. While the girl was handed over to her parents, Singh was arrested and sent to jail.

A day after his release on bail on Wednesday, Singh and his accomplice Ram Tiruva, 27, barged into the girl’s house and brutally assaulted her father with bamboo sticks. They fled after her mother raised an alarm and alerted their neighbours, who rushed the injured father to the hospital.

On Friday, after the Naya Nagar police arrested Singh and Tiruva, senior police inspector Vilas Supe said the duo had met in jail and conspired to take revenge on the girl’s father as soon as they were released from jail.

Both Singh and Tiruva have been booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 452 (trespass), 393 (attempt to robbery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced before court on Saturday.