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Man held for duping senior executive of 60 lakh on cryptocurrency investment pretext

Man held for duping senior executive of ₹60 lakh on cryptocurrency investment pretext

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping a senior executive of a private company of over 60 lakh on the pretext of investment into cryptocurrency, an official said on Tuesday.

Man held for duping senior executive of 60 lakh on cryptocurrency investment pretext

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police's North Region took the action against the accused, identified as Arbaaz Wasim Mansuri.

The complainant is a resident of Kandivali and lives with his wife and daughter. He works as a technical manager in a private company. In February this year, he was added to a WhatsApp group that claimed to offer investment tips to those interested in cryptocurrency trading. The complainant contacted the group admin, who sent him a link to a trading platform, the official said.

After opening the link, the complainant allegedly shared his personal details along with his bank account information on the platform. Between February and March, he invested 60,61,780 in cryptocurrency through the platform.

In March, when he sought to withdraw the amount, the company informed him that his request was under processing. Subsequently, the group admin allegedly demanded an additional 15 per cent payment as processing fees to transfer the funds to his bank account, he said.

Further investigation is in progress to identify and arrest the remaining accused, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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