Mumbai, The Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping a senior executive of a private company of over ₹60 lakh on the pretext of investment into cryptocurrency, an official said on Tuesday.

Man held for duping senior executive of ₹ 60 lakh on cryptocurrency investment pretext

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The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police's North Region took the action against the accused, identified as Arbaaz Wasim Mansuri.

The complainant is a resident of Kandivali and lives with his wife and daughter. He works as a technical manager in a private company. In February this year, he was added to a WhatsApp group that claimed to offer investment tips to those interested in cryptocurrency trading. The complainant contacted the group admin, who sent him a link to a trading platform, the official said.

After opening the link, the complainant allegedly shared his personal details along with his bank account information on the platform. Between February and March, he invested ₹60,61,780 in cryptocurrency through the platform.

In March, when he sought to withdraw the amount, the company informed him that his request was under processing. Subsequently, the group admin allegedly demanded an additional 15 per cent payment as processing fees to transfer the funds to his bank account, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Suspecting foul play, the complainant refused to pay any further amount. Soon afterwards, the admin stopped all communication with the victim. Realising that he had been cheated, the complainant lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and with the North Cyber Cell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suspecting foul play, the complainant refused to pay any further amount. Soon afterwards, the admin stopped all communication with the victim. Realising that he had been cheated, the complainant lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and with the North Cyber Cell. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After verification, police registered an FIR against unidentified cyber fraudsters under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After verification, police registered an FIR against unidentified cyber fraudsters under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, technical analysis led police to Mansuri. Probe revealed that part of the complainant's money had been transferred to his bank account, which was later allegedly forwarded to the main fraudsters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, technical analysis led police to Mansuri. Probe revealed that part of the complainant's money had been transferred to his bank account, which was later allegedly forwarded to the main fraudsters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Mansuri is accused of supplying bank accounts to the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Mansuri is accused of supplying bank accounts to the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators also found that money from other fraud cases had been credited to his account. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators also found that money from other fraud cases had been credited to his account. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigation is in progress to identify and arrest the remaining accused, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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