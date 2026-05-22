NAVI MUMBAI: Two days after the body of a 66-year-old woman was found stuffed in a sack in Turbhe’s Shivshakti Nagar, the Navi Mumbai police arrested a man for allegedly murdering her to rob her gold jewellery and repay debts. Man held for killing elderly woman for jewellery, dumping body in sack

The accused, Mobin Noor Mohammad Qureshi, 33, was arrested following an intensive probe involving CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs.

The victim, Azarunnisa Abdul Wahid Khan, a resident of K.K. Road locality in Turbhe Stores, had stepped out on the evening of May 18 to buy vegetables but never returned home. Her family later lodged a missing complaint.

During the search, police found her body stuffed inside a sack near House No. 265 in Shivshakti Nagar around 3am, triggering a murder investigation.

Police said Qureshi, who was allegedly struggling with financial problems, had been eyeing Khan’s gold ornaments and planned to rob her. Investigators said he allegedly invited Khan to his house for tea while she was returning from the market. There he tried to snatch her jewellery and when she resisted, he allegedly strangled her fearing she would expose him.

He later stuffed the body into a sack and dumped it in Shivshakti Nagar to destroy evidence, police said.

Two police teams were formed to crack the case. Officers tracked the accused through CCTV footage and technical surveillance before detaining him. Police said he later confessed during interrogation.