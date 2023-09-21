Man held from Bihar for rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi

Thane, India - September,20, 2023: Man held from bihar state for rape and murder of six year old girl in bhiwandi ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, September, 20, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The Bhiwandi City police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man from Bihar in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi. Three teams of police were formed headed by DCP Navnath Dhavle to trace the accused.

The incident took place at a chawl in Fenegaon in Kamatghar on September 13 when a six-year-old girl was found missing and her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police station on September 14. Because she is a minor, the police lodge a case of kidnapping against an unknown person.

The police swung into action, and formed three-teams to search for the girl across the locality. While the search was on, a local resident alerted the police about foul smell emanating from a locked room. The police team broke the lock outside the room and found the girl murdered and dumped into a bucket and covered with a lid. After completing the panchnama, the body of the girl was sent to JJ hospital for post-mortem. The primary post-mortem report indicated a sexual assault and a case was lodged under section 376, and 302, Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offense (POCSO) Act.

DCP Navnath Dhavle, Bhiwandi, said, “Based on technical intelligence and spot evidence, we came to know about the accused who lived in the room on a rented basis for the last one and half months. He worked as a laborer in the city and locked the room for last two days. We formed one team and dispatched it to Bihar to investigate and nab the accused. With the help of local informers of Bihar, our team made a door-to-door survey and later reached to accused home and nabbed him.”

“During the interrogation, the accused-Salamat Ansari revealed that he called a girl on the pretext of giving chocolates, and took her to his room with ulterior intentions, and committed sexual assault. Thereafter, he strangulated her and dumped her in a plastic bucket, and fled after the act,” added Dhavle.

According to police sources, the investigations revealed that Ansari was married and had two children. He came here for a job and stayed in a chawl behind the victim’s room.

The police said that the accused was produced in the court, which remanded him in police custody.

