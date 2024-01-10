Man jumps into pond due to her rejection, girl then attempts suicide

Kalyan. In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man committed suicide after jumping off into a pond in Kalyan on Sunday evening after facing rejection from a girl he loved and two hours later the girl also attempted suicide but was saved by the local residents, said Kolsewadi police HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Patil, 26, who lived with his family in the Nandivli area in Kalyan East.

Namdev Chaudhary, Chief, of Kalyan Fire Station said, “We received a call at 6.45 about a man aged between 25 to 30 jumping into the pond. Thereafter, we rushed to the spot and alerted the local Kolsewadi police station.” He Chaudhry added Patil’s body was fished out with the help of locals after a search operation that lasted three hours.

Kolsewadi police sources said that the body was sent to Rukhmani Bai Hospital in Kalyan for medical procedure and post-mortem. The police are carrying out further investigation.

According to fire officials, the pond was earlier a quarry and many local residents visit the place for sightseeing. A bystander saw a man jump into the pond and alerted fire personnel and the local police.

Couple of hours after the incident, the girl in question also attempted suicide but was saved by alert local residents. Confirming this,

Rajesh Shirshat, Senior Police Inspector, Kolsewadi Police Station said, “Prima facie it appears that the boy had proposed to a girl and she had rejected him. Dejected, later he told her that he would end his life if she would not accept his proposal. Following this, he jumped off into a pond. Later, the girl also jumped into the pond. However, locals has managed to pull her out from a pond and save her life. Further investigation is on.”