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Man posing as ex-Gujarat MP's son booked for cheating investors through share market scam

Man posing as ex-Gujarat MP's son booked for cheating investors through share market scam

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 08:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly posing as the son of a former Gujarat MP and cheating a businessman along with others of lakhs of rupees on the promise of good returns on their share market investments, officials said.

Man posing as ex-Gujarat MP's son booked for cheating investors through share market scam

The accused was identified as Vicky Vajubhai Barejia alias Vicky Prajapati, an official of Khar police station here said.

The complainant in the case, Swaranjitsingh - a businessman residing in Khar with his family - came in contact with Barejia in March last year. During their initial meetings, the accused claimed to be a resident of Gujarat and said his father was a former MP. To gain his trust, he allegedly showed an identity card claiming links in Parliament.

He also claimed that he had close connections with senior IAS, IPS officers and central government officials.

In April last year, the accused visited Mumbai and advised the complainant to invest in shares, assuring him that the amount would be doubled in six months. He also claimed that several IAS and IPS officers were investing money through him, the police official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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