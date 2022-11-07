Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man shot at in UP, approaches Mumbai police for arresting shooters

Man shot at in UP, approaches Mumbai police for arresting shooters

Published on Nov 07, 2022

Mumbai: A 66-year-old caterer from Byculla, who was allegedly shot at by his relatives over a property dispute at his village in Uttar Pradesh, has now approached the Mumbai police claiming that he and his family are in danger as the shooters are yet to be arrested

By Megha Sood

Mumbai: A 66-year-old caterer from Byculla, who was allegedly shot at by his relatives over a property dispute at his village in Uttar Pradesh, has now approached the Mumbai police claiming that he and his family are in danger as the shooters are yet to be arrested.

Mewalal Singh, who supplies fruits and makes fruit displays for weddings in Mumbai, said that on October 17, he had left for his village in Devsara area of Pratapgarh in UP. “The shooters had fired three rounds when I was asleep at my ancestral house. I was lucky as the bullet went in another direction and I was unharmed,” said Singh.

Singh promptly lodged a complaint and also gave the names of the perpetrators. “Even after giving names of the accused to the Devsara police, no arrests have been made so far. My brother’s sons have been threatening me and my family to leave my share of the property, which is worth crores of rupees,” said Singh.

Even after returning to Mumbai, Singh claimed that his relatives have been threatening to kill them. “We are living in constant fear as my nephews have followed us to Mumbai and are armed,” added Singh.

“The culprits should be arrested. If we do not get justice, we will protest in front of the commissioner’s officer,” said Mahendra, Singh’s eldest son.

