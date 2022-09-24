Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man suspects wife of having extra-marital affairs, kills her

Man suspects wife of having extra-marital affairs, kills her

Published on Sep 24, 2022 09:53 PM IST

According to Kalwa police, the man started a heated argument with his wife, accusing her of having extra-marital affairs, and hit her; he then strangulated her throat with his hand; when she lost consciousness, he rushed her to the Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead

A man in Kalwa was arrested after killing his wife by strangulating her. He suspected her to be having extra-marital affairs. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByNB Gupta, Thane

A 31-year-old man was arrested for strangulating his wife in Kalwa, suspecting her to be having extramarital affairs.

The police said that the incident occurred at the Indira Nagar area in Kalwa (E) on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Meena Anil Laxman (28), who lived with her husband, Anil Lokhande and 11-month-old son.

The couple had tied the knot two years ago. The accused used to work as a cutlery vendor in the city.

Manohar Awhad, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station, said, “On the day of the incident, the accused had come home from work. He started a heated argument with Meena, accusing her of having an affair, and hit her. He then allegedly strangulated her throat with his hand. When she lost consciousness, he rushed her to the Civil Hospital with the help of locals, where she was declared dead.”

Awhad added that Anil told the neighbours and the doctors at the hospital that she suffered a heart attack. The doctors, however, were suspicious of him and informed the police of her death.

Awhad said, “We sent the body for post-mortem and it was confirmed that she died due to strangulation. We detained him and during the investigation, he revealed that he murdered her due to suspicion of her character. Both have been quarreling with each other over the same since the wedding.”

A case has been registered against the husband under the charge of murder at Kalwa police station. He has been remanded to police custody till Monday.

