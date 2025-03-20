Man wanted in murder and kidnapping case arrested after 23 years on the run

MUMBAI: The Virar police have arrested a man wanted in a murder and kidnapping case after 23 years on the run. The police said that the accused, Mohammed Tarvez Mohammed Idris Ansari (52), had allegedly killed his sister-in-law, Shabana Parveen (30) and kidnapped her five-month-old son, and was living in Dombivli after assuming a new identity. (Shutterstock)

The case dates back to June 6, 2002, when Ansari, along with his brother’s second wife Afreen Bano, had allegedly slit Shabana’s throat with a sharp weapon and kidnapped her son.

The Virar police had registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the incident.

Senior inspector Adhiraj Kurhade of Virar police station said that they had received a tip-off that the accused was hiding in Dombivli. Following this, a police team led by assistant police inspector Datta Sarak raided the rented house of the accused on Monday and arrested him. The police are now questioning Ansari to find out the whereabouts of Shabana’s son, who is yet to be traced.

During interrogation, Ansari revealed that after the murder, he had fled to Lucknow, where he lived for three years. He then returned to Mumbai and started living in Dombivli under a false name. He had also procured new identity documents and was living a normal life.

Police said that their investigation had revealed that Ansari hated his younger brother’s first wife, Shabana, and forced him to remarry. Under his pressure, the younger brother married Afreen Bano. However, to get rid of his first wife, Ansari and Afreen conspired to murder Shabana. The two then allegedly killed Shabana and fled with her son.