Man, who killed mother over under-cooked potatoes, gets conviction altered
Mumbai A man, who was earlier convicted for the murder of his mother, has successfully managed to change his conviction to culpable homicide. The reason- the Bombay high court (HC) was informed that it was not a premeditated attack. Rather, in a fit of rage, he killed her as she failed to cook fish and potatoes for him on the special occasion of Holi.
The incident took place in March 2011. Naresh Pawar and his mother Ekabai worked in a brick kiln in Niljepada village, Kalyan. Since it was Holi, both of them were home and in the evening, Ekabai served him brinjal and potatoes for dinner. Apparently, Pawar had already eaten brinjal earlier in the day and was enraged over the lack of variety. What made him even angrier was the under-cooked potatoes.
Fuming over the choice of dinner, Naresh questioned his mother as to why she had not cooked fish and picked up an iron rod lying near the kiln and whacked her on her back with it. Upon hearing the commotion, the son of the kiln owner rushed to the spot along with another person. When they checked on the mother, they realised that she was already dead.
The division bench of justice Prasanna Varale and justice Shrikant Kulkarni, which was hearing the appeal against the murder conviction, was informed by advocate Sushil Inamdar that the convict had hit his mother in a fit of rage and he had neither planned it nor did he intend to murder her. Inamdar submitted that though the death was homicidal and the medical reports were also not disputed, the conviction should have been for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
During the trial, in light of witness statements and medical reports, the court at Kalyan had found Pawar guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Pawar was lodged at Kolhapur central prison for nine years after which he lodged the appeal.
Additional public prosecutor J H Dedhia for the state however opposed the appeal and stated that the trial court had not erred in reaching the conclusion that it was murder and hence the appeal should be dismissed.
After hearing all submissions, the bench noted that as the assault and medical reports were not disputed in the appeal, it was upholding the argument of the appellant of hitting the mother in a fit of anger and without the intention of killing her and his act was in response to her preparing a meal of brinjal and potatoes that were not cooked properly.
In light of this, the bench observed that the nine years Pawar had spent in jail would be considered as his conviction and said, “The appeal is partly allowed. The conviction recorded against the appellant is hereby set aside and the conviction of the Appellant-Accused is altered under Section 304(II) of IPC for the period which the Appellant-Accused has undergone the sentence in the prison.”
ETT recruitment: Senior secondary schools in Ludhiana complain of neglect
Three days after over 1,050 elementary teacher training (ETT ) qualified candidates received their appointment letters, a few government senior secondary smart schools in the district have complained to district education officer that they are being neglected despite having positions which have been vacant for a long time.
Three of Agra family die in “suicide pact”, financial stress possible reason
Three members of a family, including a couple and their 8-year-old daughter, were found dead inside their house at Awas Vikas Colony within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on Wednesday morning, police said. “The bodies of 35-year-old man along with his 30-year-old wife and daughter were found hanging inside a room at the house. A suicide note was found from the house that contained emotional statements,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.
After Ladakh, Karnataka MLAs embark on trip to Delhi, Gujarat
Following the study tour of a delegation of Karnataka MLAs in Leh, another batch of legislators embarked on a trip to Delhi and Gujarat to study the Panchayati Raj system even as the coastal region of the state is facing the flood-like situation. The legislators who are part of the group include Sharanu Salagar, CS Puttaraju, Arunkumara Gutturu, KY Nanjegowda, Anjali H Nimbalkar, R Shankar, CM Lingappa, ML Anilkumar T Narayana Swamy and N Ravikumar.
Kidnapping accused GRP constable enjoyed political patronage
Government Railway Police constable Alok Tiwari, accused of kidnapping and torturing a city trader for extortion, enjoyed patronage of a senior politician, said sources in the police department. The politician's gunner too is a partner in his business of second hand sale of four wheelers, they added. The constable and Rahul's aides were booked, on Monday, for kidnapping and torturing for extorting money from a city trader Mohan Vishwakarma.
Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief Dinesh Bassi arrested for irregularities
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested Congress leader Dinesh Bassi for alleged irregularities that led to losses to the Amritsar Improvement Trust during his tenure as its chairman from 2019-21. After a preliminary inquiry, Bassi was booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
