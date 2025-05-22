Man who killed wife in Ahmedabad nabbed from Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The Pant Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a man who had allegedly killed his wife in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and was hiding thereafter in Ghatkopar East. Ashok Jangam, accused

According to the police, the accused, 28-year-old Ashok Jangam, used to reside with his wife Reena Verma and their two children in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar East. Around three years ago, he was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife and the latter complained to the police. After he was released on bail, the couple moved to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for livelihood purposes, leaving their two children with Reena’s parents in Ghatkopar.

Jangam consumed alcohol often, undertook temporary jobs and fought with his wife over trivial issues, said police.

“On Tuesday, while the couple were having argument, he was enraged and assaulted her severely, removing the skin from her scalp, which led to her death,” said a police officer. “He then fled from the spot, boarded a train and came to Mumbai.”

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Narol police station in Ahmedabad, where a first information report was registered on Tuesday evening under section 103(1) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 135(1) of the Gujarat State Police Act. The Narol police then traced Jangam’s mobile phone location to Mumbai and alerted the Mumbai police.

After the Pant Nagar police was intimated about the presence of the accused in their jurisdiction on Wednesday, they located and nabbed him. They also verified that he was the same person who had killed his wife in Ahmedabad and fled the city.

“During further investigation, we learnt that Jangam lived in Ghatkopar earlier and he had been imprisoned for assaulting his wife,” said the officer quoted earlier.

Jangam was handed over to the Narol police after completing formalities pertaining to his arrest, said Rajesh Kewale, senior inspector, Pant Nagar police station.