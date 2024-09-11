Mangey Khan, lead vocalist of Barmer Boys, champion of Rajasthani folk, dies at 49

Mumbai: Mangey Khan, the lead vocalist of the Rajasthani folk band Barmer Boys, has died at the age of 49. Khan, known affectionately as Manga, had recently undergone heart surgery. He is survived by his wife and three children. Mangey Khan, the lead vocalist of the Rajasthani folk band Barmer Boys, has died at the age of 49. (HT Photo)

Ashutosh Sharma, founder of Amarrass Records, which represented the Barmer Boys, shared Khan's last words before entering the hospital: "Tabiyat -Zordaar, miltey hain, operation ke baad" (Health is strong, we'll meet after the operation).

Khan's journey with Amarrass Records began in 2010 in Ramsar village, Barmer, Rajasthan. Initially accompanying Rukma Bai, the first female Manganiyar singer to perform in public, Khan's own talent quickly became apparent. His powerful renditions of "Challa Challa" and "Pir Jalani" led to the formation of the Barmer Boys, who made their debut at the Amarrass Desert Music Festival in 2011.

Over the years, the Barmer Boys became global ambassadors of Rajasthani contemporary folk music, performing at prestigious events worldwide, including Coke Studio, NH7, Winnipeg Folk Festival, and WOMAD. Khan, despite being unable to read or write, was known for his Sufi heart, ever-present smile, and ability to connect with audiences and fellow musicians alike.

Sharma described Khan's passing as "a void that can't be filled", adding, "He was a dear friend, and an amazing soul with an extraordinary voice. His tragic death at such a young age is a huge loss not just for his family and us, but for the music world."

Throughout his career, Khan collaborated with world-renowned artists such as Khaled, Vieux Farka Tourè, and Fatoumata Diawara. The Barmer Boys gained recognition in notable publications including NPR Music, Rolling Stone India, and BBC World Service.

Reflecting on Khan's untimely demise, Sharma shared poignant memories: “As I pack for the drive to Barmer to meet his family and for his last rites, I am getting flashbacks of our good times together... The days when we practiced a new version of the song Pir Jalani for Coke Studios on the terrace of my house... and, almost unbearable, his loud 'Zordaar!' whenever he loved something. That voice, that smile will remain in my heart forever.”