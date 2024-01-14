Manhunt for jeweller accused of defrauding fellow trader of 75 lakh

Mumbai: A manhunt has been initiated for Nilesh Jain, a jeweller accused of fleeing after duping another jeweller of ₹75 lakh. Jain, who had been operating a jewellery shop in Kalbadevi, south Mumbai, for over a decade, regularly visited the victim’s unit to place orders for gold ornaments for his shop. HT Image

Firoz Ali Shaukat Ali Shaikh, 43, the complainant and owner of a gold jewellery-making unit in Kalbadevi, South Mumbai, with over 20 employees, stated in his FIR that he had known Nilesh Jain for a decade. Jain, who owns a jewellery shop in Dhanji Street, LT Marg area, frequently visited Shaikh’s unit, placing orders for new designs of gold ornaments. Initially, Jain either paid for the orders or exchanged them with an equivalent amount of pure gold, establishing trust over the years.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

About two months before the lockdown, Jain commissioned an order for gold ornaments totaling 1200 gram, providing pure gold of the same weight upon completion, said a police officer. As the lockdown ensued, Jain placed another order for 1655.3 gram of gold ornaments, and Shaikh requested pure gold in exchange.

Having maintained a clean track record of timely payments and gold exchanges, Jain gained Shaikh’s trust. However, from 2021 onwards, Jain began making excuses and started avoiding Shaikh’s phone calls. Concerned, Shaikh visited Jain’s shop a couple of months ago only to find it closed, added the officer.

Upon inquiry with individuals connected to Jain, Shaikh discovered that Jain had severed contact with everyone for the past six months. Subsequently, Shaikh lodged a written complaint with the LT Marg police station. After verifying the facts, the police registered an FIR under sections 409(Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent) and 420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.