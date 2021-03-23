Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mansukh Hiran murder: ATS calls Sachin Vaze ‘mastermind’, to seek custody
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran murder: ATS calls Sachin Vaze ‘mastermind’, to seek custody

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, ATS chief Jaijit Singh also said that there was a possibility that more suspects will be arrested in the course of the probe. Vaze is in NIA’s custody till March 25.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said that its preliminary investigation has revealed that assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze was the “mastermind” in the Mansukh Hiran murder case, adding that there was a possibility that more suspects will be arrested in the course of the probe.

“We have recorded statements of several witnesses while many have agreed to give their statements before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC. Sachin Vaze is in the NIA’s custody till March 25, and we will approach the NIA court to seek his custody. As per the investigation, Vaze is the mastermind of the murder case. There is a possibility that more suspects will be arrested in the case during further investigation,” Jaijit Singh, the Maharashtra ATS chief, said in his press conference.

“The arrested accused have destroyed some of the sim cards and mobile phones used in the conspiracy and crime. During investigation several names and evidence have been found and further investigation is going on. During investigation we learnt that the accused were involved in the crime and destroyed several CCTV footage,” Singh further said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Submitted all evidence on Maharashtra transfer posting racket: Devendra Fadnavis

SC to hear tomorrow Param Bir Singh’s plea for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

‘What did Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze discuss for 3 hours before arrest?’: NCP

NCP counters Fadnavis’ corruption claims, alleges illegal phone tapping

The ATS has arrested three accused, including a convicted constable and a bookie, in connection with the case, thus far. The Thane-based Hiran was the owner of the explosive-laden SUV which was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on February 25. His body was recovered from a creek on March 5.

The briefing by the ATS came even as the central government, on March 20, transferred the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA is already probing the discovery of the SUV in the Ambani bomb scare case. Vaze, who was earlier heading the Antilia case probe, was formally arrested by the central agency on March 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

others

Mansukh Hiran murder mystery solved, Sachin Vaze the prime accused, says Maharashtra ATS

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:28 AM IST
mumbai news

‘Convicted cop Vinayak Shinde executed Hiran Mansukh’s murder’

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
india news

Mansukh Hiran murder solved, Sachin Vaze prime accused: Maha ATS

UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:21 AM IST
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran case: Maharashtra ATS moves NIA court, seeks Sachin Vaze’s custody

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:53 AM IST
mumbai news

‘Bring CIA and KGB too’: Shiv Sena on transfer of Mansukh Hiran death probe to NIA

PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:17 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP