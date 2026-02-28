Marathi mandatory in schools across all boards, says Bhuse

MUMBAI: On a day when Maharashtra marked Marathi language pride day on February 27, state school education minister Dada Bhuse announced an ambitious plan to increase enrolment in Marathi-medium schools by at least 25% in the coming academic year. He also reiterated that all education boards operating in the state must teach Marathi and warned of action against institutions that fail to comply with government directives. Thane, India - February -27, 2026: 27th February is celebrated as Marathi Language Pride Day (Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din). On this occasion, a book exhibition was organized in the Bedekar college to encourage students to develop a habit of reading books instead of spending excessive time on mobile phones. At the exhibition, students were seen browsing through various books and sharing messages with others about the importance of reading and cultivating the habit of book reading ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, February -27, 2026. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Responding to concerns raised in the state assembly over the dwindling number of students in Marathi-medium schools, Bhuse said the government has undertaken multiple measures to reverse the trend. “We are working to increase enrolment in Marathi schools by around 25% in 2026–27,” Bhuse said, adding that a focused push would be made to strengthen infrastructure, staffing and outreach. He maintained that while enrolment figures have declined over the past decade, the drop must be seen in the context of Aadhaar-based verification drives undertaken by schools to eliminate duplication and inaccuracies in records.

According to the minister, enrolment in Marathi-medium schools fell by nearly six lakh students between 2012–13 and 2023–24. He attributed part of this decline to data corrections following Aadhaar verification.

At the same time, Bhuse adopted a sharp tone against critics of the government, alleging that many who publicly advocate for Marathi education prefer to send their own children to English-medium institutions. “Those who complain do not want to send their child to a Marathi school in their village and instead prefer an English-medium school far from home,” he said.

The issue was raised by several legislators, including Vikram Pachpute, Praveen Datke and Amit Deshmukh, who flagged the deteriorating condition of Marathi schools, shortage of teachers and lack of basic facilities. They urged the government to address structural shortcomings to restore confidence among parents.

In a written reply, the school education department acknowledged that parental preference has increasingly shifted towards English-medium schools, contributing to reduced admissions in Marathi-medium institutions.

Bhuse also informed the House that a study group has been constituted to draft a law regulating fees in primary and secondary schools across the state- a move aimed at addressing concerns over rising education costs and making quality schooling more accessible.