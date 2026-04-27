...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Marathi must for commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra; learn or face action: Sarnaik

Marathi must for commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra; learn or face action: Sarnaik

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:35 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, Drivers of all commercial passenger vehicles in Maharashtra must have a working knowledge of Marathi, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Monday, while warning of strict action against those who refuse to learn the language.

Marathi must for commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra; learn or face action: Sarnaik

Sarnaik said demands of autorickshaw and taxi unions to give non-Marathi drivers a fixed time to learn the language were reasonable and are being considered, he said.

The minister's comments have come amid appeals from various quarters to defer the government's plan to make Marathi compulsory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1.

Speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya, the minister said the state government is firm on the language requirement, as drivers regularly interact with passengers and should be able to communicate in basic Marathi.

Drivers of all commercial passenger vehicles in the state must have a working knowledge of Marathi, he said, without specifying the categories of vehicles.

Transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, labour leaders Shashank Rao and Haji Arafat Shaikh, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, along with representatives of autorickshaw and taxi unions, were present at the meeting, an official release issued here said.

The government is also planning to introduce a short course on functional Marathi for drivers and will conduct awareness campaigns to help them learn the language, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
marathi maharashtra mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Marathi must for commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra; learn or face action: Sarnaik
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.