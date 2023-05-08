MCZMA sanctions bridge between Lagoon Road and Infinity Mall

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared a bridge between Lagoon Road and Infiniti Mall in Malad West. The proposal was approved in a meeting held on April 12 and 13. Nearly 200 mangroves will be cut for this project and one hectare of mangrove land will be affected. HT Image

The bridge has been planned in Development Control Promotion Regulations and will connect Malvani area to the Link road. The proposed bridge will be 380 metres long and 36 metres wide.

The MCZMA 2022 studied various alternatives for the area of the proposed bridge. After an exhaustive study and consulting fisherfolks, the Lagoon Road and Infiniti Mall stretch was zeroed in on for the project.

The bridges department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which will be constructing the bridge has said that it will do compensatory afforestation.

Soon after the decision the local MLA of Malvani, Aslam Shaikh tweeted that Malad Malvani residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the Lagoon Road to Infiniti Mall bridge has been given a go ahead and this will tackle the long-standing traffic issue in this area. He also added that it has been his persistent endeavour for over a decade to pursue this bridge’s construction and he was delighted to see its fruition. Moreover, the MCZMA approval of the over-70-year-old Dharavali bridge will offer additional respite to people.

Meanwhile, the bridge connecting Dharivale village in Marve area of Malad West will be widened and the MCZMA has permitted the widening of this too. The current width is 6.5 metres and two buses cannot at the same time. Hence the bridge will be widened to 27 metres by BMC. This project will require the felling of 93 mangroves and the compensatory afforestation will be done in Palghar.

Sources in the government said that some months back, the MCZMA had approved a bridge connecting Madh and Versova.

In the meeting held in April, they also approved a jetty at Madh with a length of 20 metres and four-metre-wide platform. At present, the water transport services use a pontoon. This ferry service is used by thousands of people and this also includes film industry support staff who go to Madh for shootings.

The minutes said that nearly 20,000 persons use the services per day and the pontoons are highly unsafe. The new jetty will be constructed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board.