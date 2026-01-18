Mumbai: Students at University of Mumbai (MU) will soon have the option to design their own degree programmes under the new Meta University concept, announced the MU vice-chancellor professor Ravindra Kulkarni during his convocation address on Saturday. The new model aims to give students greater freedom in choosing what they study and where they study it from. Meta Uni concept to allow students to design their own degree programmes

Explaining the concept, Kulkarni said, “The Meta University model will allow students to create personalised degree courses by selecting subjects across different disciplines and institutions. Instead of being restricted to a single stream or college, students will be able to mix courses based on their interests, career goals, and emerging job opportunities.” This flexible system is expected to make higher education more relevant to real-world needs.

Under this model, universities will work together and offer students a “cafeteria-style” learning approach, said Kulkarni. MU plans to collaborate with other universities and institutions within the state and later expand partnerships at the national and global level. Students will be able to take courses from multiple universities, either physically or online, while remaining enrolled at their parent institution.

Kulkarni said, “The Meta University framework also opens doors for strong industry collaboration. Modular programmes linked to sectors such as space, defence, and emerging technologies will be developed with industry participation. Digital platforms like SWAYAM Plus and industry-linked courses are already in place and can support this system.” According to the vice-chancellor, the success of the model will depend on how well students and institutions adapt to flexibility, collaboration, and innovation.

Kulkarni noted that the idea of such a model was announced earlier but could not be implemented at the time. He explained that hybrid and online learning systems were not developed enough back then. With the National Education Policy 2020 promoting flexible and multidisciplinary learning, the Meta University concept has now become practical and achievable. He further clarified that initially, most learning may happen from one location through online or blended modes, but over time, physical mobility between universities is expected to increase.

Speaking as the chief guest at the convocation, professor Ajay Kumar Sood said a degree is not just an academic achievement but the beginning of social responsibility. He stressed the importance of curiosity-driven learning, strong concepts, and practical experiments.

At the convocation ceremony, MU awarded degrees to 172,522 students and conferred 602 PhD degrees.

The Meta University initiative is expected to encourage innovation, research, and entrepreneurship among students and contribute to the country’s overall development.