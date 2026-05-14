MUMBAI: In a move to extend the Mumbai Metro network beyond Greater Mumbai limits, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sent a proposal to the state government seeking approval for the Mira-Bhayandar-to-Virar corridor. As the route’s alignment has been altered, the project’s cost has spiralled by a whopping 88%—while the earlier estimate was ₹6,900 crore, it is now ₹17,724.99 crore.

Metro 13 revised proposal submitted, with cost escalation of 88%

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“The earlier plan was to construct the Mumbai Metro 13 from Shivaji Chowk (Kashimira) to Virar. Now the route will run from Bhayandar to north of Virar at Dongarpada,” an official in the know of the project said.

The route was altered for better ridership and financial feasibility. The revised plan will also help in offloading suburban railway commuter density, as the line now runs parallel to the Western railway line.

The revised plan has also shifted the originating and terminating spots at either end of the line. At Bhayandar, the station will be Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, where there will be an interchange with Mumbai Metro 9 (Dahisar East-Mira-Bhayandar), which is currently partially operational. At the Virar end, the line will go to Dongarpada, and a car depot has been proposed near Naringi Cricket Ground in Virar.

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{{^usCountry}} Also, instead of an entirely elevated route, a part of the line will now be underground. The earlier plan was to construct 20 elevated stations along the approximately 23-km line. Now, it will be 24.9 km long with 17 stations—three underground and 14 elevated. The 3.25-km underground section will be between Vasai and Nallasopara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, instead of an entirely elevated route, a part of the line will now be underground. The earlier plan was to construct 20 elevated stations along the approximately 23-km line. Now, it will be 24.9 km long with 17 stations—three underground and 14 elevated. The 3.25-km underground section will be between Vasai and Nallasopara. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Justifying the project’s cost escalation, the MMRDA official said that the construction cost was lower at the time the initial route was planned. “Inflation has been factored in,” he said. “Another crucial element is that constructing an underground metro line always costs more than an elevated one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justifying the project’s cost escalation, the MMRDA official said that the construction cost was lower at the time the initial route was planned. “Inflation has been factored in,” he said. “Another crucial element is that constructing an underground metro line always costs more than an elevated one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 17 proposed stations along the alignment are Subhash Chandra Ground, Naigaon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Juchandra, Rajvali, Golani Naka, Vasai, VVCMC Fire Station, Achole Village, Nallasopara East, Nallasopara West, Morya Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Virar, Viva College, Yazoo Park and Dongarpada. The 24.9-km route is expected to reduce the load on the suburban railway and alleviate the commuting woes of those residing in the far-off areas of western MMR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 17 proposed stations along the alignment are Subhash Chandra Ground, Naigaon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Juchandra, Rajvali, Golani Naka, Vasai, VVCMC Fire Station, Achole Village, Nallasopara East, Nallasopara West, Morya Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Virar, Viva College, Yazoo Park and Dongarpada. The 24.9-km route is expected to reduce the load on the suburban railway and alleviate the commuting woes of those residing in the far-off areas of western MMR. {{/usCountry}}

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