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Metro 13 revised proposal submitted, with cost escalation of 88%

The route was altered for better ridership and financial feasibility. The revised plan will also help in offloading suburban railway commuter density, as the line now runs parallel to the Western railway line

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:32 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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MUMBAI: In a move to extend the Mumbai Metro network beyond Greater Mumbai limits, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sent a proposal to the state government seeking approval for the Mira-Bhayandar-to-Virar corridor. As the route’s alignment has been altered, the project’s cost has spiralled by a whopping 88%—while the earlier estimate was 6,900 crore, it is now 17,724.99 crore.

Metro 13 revised proposal submitted, with cost escalation of 88%

“The earlier plan was to construct the Mumbai Metro 13 from Shivaji Chowk (Kashimira) to Virar. Now the route will run from Bhayandar to north of Virar at Dongarpada,” an official in the know of the project said.

The route was altered for better ridership and financial feasibility. The revised plan will also help in offloading suburban railway commuter density, as the line now runs parallel to the Western railway line.

The revised plan has also shifted the originating and terminating spots at either end of the line. At Bhayandar, the station will be Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, where there will be an interchange with Mumbai Metro 9 (Dahisar East-Mira-Bhayandar), which is currently partially operational. At the Virar end, the line will go to Dongarpada, and a car depot has been proposed near Naringi Cricket Ground in Virar.

 
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