Metro and BEST buses to run late night during Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Ganeshotsav, two public transport giants of the city - Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) - have announced the extension of their services beyond the normal hours to cater to late night and early morning devotees.

Starting September 7, MMMOCL will extend Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 train services during the 10-day festival. The last metro service from Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 11 pm to 11.30 pm between September 11 and 17.

“Ganpati festival is a significant cultural event in Mumbai. It is our responsibility to provide seamless transportation to all devotees and citizens. By extending the metro train services, we are making sure that commuters have an efficient and convenient option to travel late at night during the festive season,” said MMMOCL Chairman and MMRDA Commissioner, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.

As the operational hours will be extended, an additional 20 trips will be operated from Andheri West and Gundavali metro stations. Some services will also be extended between Gundavali and Dahisar East stations and between Andheri West and Dahisar East stations.

Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director of MMMOCL shared, “The additional services will not only reduce congestion but also ensure safe and reliable travel for those returning home after participating in festival activities.”

Similarly, BEST will operate 24 night-special buses between September 7-16. It will also lit up South Mumbai on 71 procession routes.

The special buses will ply from 10.30 pm to 6 am, connecting 51 main routes. The bus route numbers include 4, A21, A25, A42, 44, 86 and 69.

“BEST will operate new bus services on certain routes in response to increased passenger demand. The plan is to connect Lalbaug, Parel, Chembur and Girgaum with different areas of Mumbai,” a BEST official said.

Additionally, BEST plans to light up 71 procession routes of South Mumbai with 2,591 lamps to create a festive environment. Twenty immersion spots and 39 artificial ponds will also be covered under the plan.