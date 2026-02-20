Mumbai, The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has approved the extension of Metro Line 12 through a new corridor parallel to Kalyan-Shilphata Road in Thane district at an estimated cost of ₹8,414.53 crore, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said on Friday. Metro rail line 12 to be extended along Kalyan-Shilphata road at cost of ₹8.4k cr: Sena MP

Speaking after reviewing the progress of ongoing infrastructure works in his Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, Shinde said the extended corridor, to be developed as Metro Line 12A, will link Kalyan with Taloja via key nodes such as Katai Naka, Desai Naka, Kalyan Phata and Dahisar Mori.

"It is expected to ease traffic congestion on the busy Kalyan- Shilphata stretch and would significantly improve connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai," he said.

The 18.4-km revised corridor will include 12 elevated stations at Manpada, Katai Naka, Kalyan Growth Centre, Desai Naka, Padle Gaon, Kalyan Phata, Gotheghar, Dahisar Mori, Dahisar Gaon, Kiravali, Rohinjan and Khutare village, he said, adding about 10.5 km of the alignment is already under construction.

The project will adopt a precast twin 'U' girder system on a single-pier design and provide interconnectivity with multiple metro lines, including line 5 and the proposed line 14 as well as the proposed high-speed rail station at Thane and Nilje depot, he said.

The MMRDA has also cleared a ₹5,909.21 crore double-decker elevated corridor between Kalyan Phata and Rajnoli in Bhiwandi along the same route, he said.

The 19.40-km structure will have a lower deck for road traffic and an upper deck for metro rail, enabling signal-free travel between Shilphata and Bhiwandi.

The elevated corridor will integrate with Metro Lines 5, 12, 12A and 14 and include two railway overbridges and major bridges across Desai Creek and the Ulhas river, he said citing the MMRDA budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde this week.

The projects are part of a broader push to enhance connectivity and mobility in Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, where multiple transport works including flyovers, elevated corridors and road widening projects are underway, he added.

