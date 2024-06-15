 MHADA and BMC crack down on illegal hoardings | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
MHADA and BMC crack down on illegal hoardings

ByYogesh Naik
Jun 15, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Responding to criticism, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have started removing illegally erected hoardings. The first was taken down in Juhu on Friday

Mumbai: Responding to criticism, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have started removing illegally erected hoardings. The first was taken down in Juhu on Friday.

A hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar East last month, which killed 17 people, prompted BMC to act. Following the incident, former BJP MP Kiriti Somaiya raised concerns about illegal hoardings on MHADA land.

The hoarding in Juhu was removed as part of a directive from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to eliminate illegal hoardings across Mumbai. MHADA’s VP, Sanjeev Jaiswal, found that 60 out of 62 hoardings lacked the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from MHADA.

“The safety of our citizens is paramount,” stated Jaiswal. MHADA has issued notices for the removal of unauthorised hoardings, with enforced dismantling for non-compliance. BMC has issued show-cause notices to advertisers, demanding they obtain MHADA’s NOC or face permit revocation and legal action.

