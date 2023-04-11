MHADA issues OCs to two Patra Chawl Scam-impacted private projects

Strap: Home buyers from the projects were overjoyed with the decision; over 1,700 home buyers, many of whom were paying rent for their houses as well as EMIs in the three projects, had been waiting for their homes for five to 10 years HT Image

Mumbai: In a major relief to home buyers, the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday granted occupancy certificates (OCs) to two projects impacted by the Patra Chawl Redevelopment scam: Ekta Tripolis and Kalpataru Radiance in Goregaon East.

Confirming the development, a MHADA official said, “Yes, we have issued an OC to Ekta Tripolis A and B wings and Kalpataru’s A, C and D wings, plus a part-OC to B wing as per the high court order. No other proposal was received for an OC.” The third private project, The Luxor, is yet to apply for an OC and is also likely to get it as per HC orders.

Ruling on a petition by 15 home buyers from the Ekta Tripolis project, the Bombay high court in March had directed MHADA to issue an OC to the project and similar completed projects. MHADA had earlier refused to grant OCs to the three private developers till the rehab tenements for 672 Patra Chawl tenants were completed. Over 1,700 home buyers, many of whom were paying rent for their houses as well as EMIs in the three projects, had been waiting for their homes for five to 10 years.

Home buyers from both projects were overjoyed with the decision. “We are grateful to the high court for taking cognisance of our plight,” said a Kalpataru Radiance home buyer who was coordinating the protests. “Some of us have been waiting since 2014-15 to move into our homes.”

Another buyer said he had booked his 3 BHK flat in Kalpataru’s B wing in July 2019, and since then had been paying an EMI of ₹1.85 lakh as well as a rent of ₹52,000 per month for his existing apartment. “B wing is ready till the 26th floor and has received a part-OC, but we hope that it will take no more than six to nine months more for the OC,” he said. “It will be a huge financial relief for many of us who are paying both EMIs and rent.”

A relieved Ashok Mohanani, chairman of the Ekta World group, said that Towers A and B had about 450 units. “We have been waiting for this for five long years—ever since MHADA terminated the tripartite agreement and we had to rush to the Bombay high court,” he said. “We have to complete some home fittings and get a water connection. This takes about 45 to 60 days, and we should be able to give possession to our customers.”

A Kalpataru Group spokesperson said, “The long-awaited occupation certificate for Kalpataru Radiance has finally been received. This brings a respite to customers. We are obliged by the high court order and also thank MHADA for granting the OC swiftly after the order. The buildings have been ready for a long time, and we look forward to handing over possession.”

The Patra Chawl tenants, however, are unhappy with the court’s decision, as 672 original residents of Patra Chawl and Siddarth Nagar have not got their homes since 2010. “We will move the Supreme Court against the order,” said Makarand Parab of the Patra Chawl tenants’ society. “MHADA appointed a contractor in 2021 to complete the rehab tenements, but it has still not signed a proper agreement with us. The developer, Guruashish Constructions, stopped paying rent to us in 2017, and we want MHADA to give us rent arrears from 2018.”

Ruling on a petition by Ekta Tripolis buyers, the high court bench of Justice G S Patel and Justice Neela Gokhale, in its March 21 order, had said, “MHADA has two roles in this. The first is in regard to the development of plots that are in its possession or of which it has taken possession. The second, unlinked to the first, is its role as a planning authority under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 (MRTP Act) in regard to the development that was permissibly, legitimately and lawfully done by the three other developers mentioned in paragraph 5 (of the original nine developers).”