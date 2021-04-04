Minor fire breaks out in Mumbai's Jumbo Covid centre, doused; no casualties

A minor fire broke out at Dahisar Jumbo Covid centre in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was soon brought under control, officials confirmed.

No injuries and casualties were reported. The fire was extinguished using the fire fighting equipment at the covid centre, officials said.

The fire was caused due to a short circuit, Mumbai fire brigade control room officials said. According to the preliminary visuals accessed by HT, people were seen being evacuated from the Covid-19 centre on a stretcher.

"Due to the fire, 50 patients from F Hangar and 49 patients from G Hangar were shifted to C Hangar by the staff present at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Disaster Management cell Prabhat Rahangdale said.

The Maharashtra government opened jumbo facilities across Mumbai city last year as an additional health infrastructure to treat Covid-19 patients. Built to ease the burden on health care infra in the state, the hospitals have 7,000 beds and also house Covid-19 vaccination centres.

At present, the BMC is running five jumbo Covid care facilities in Mumbai - at Byculla, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Nesco grounds (Goregaon-East), Mulund and Dahisar. Though the general ward at the jumbo care centre at Mahalaxmi has been discontinued, the intensive care unit (ICU) at the facility is still functional.