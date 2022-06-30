Minor’s suicide note details her plans to kill mother and stepsister
The note left behind by a 17-year-old girl, who died by suicide in Kandivali West on late Wednesday night, talked about her plans to kill her mother, 45, and her stepsister, 24, with the help of their driver, and then end their own lives.
Four bodies were found in the building where the family and their driver, 60, stayed.
Police officers, privy to the investigation, said the note addressed to her father said that her mother and stepsister had been harassing her physically and mentally, as she did not approve of their lifestyle.
“The girl also said that she was going to take the driver’s help to execute her plan,” a police officer said.
“The driver also wrote to the girl’s father stating that he was going ahead with their plan,” the officer said, adding that the driver too appeared to be perturbed by the teenage girl’s sufferings at the hands of her mother and stepsister.
She started the note, saying, “I love you Papa. Please take care of my younger brother.”
The police also found three more suicide notes in the driver’s pockets. While two of them appeared to be written by the driver, it was not clear who wrote the third note.
“We have sent the notes for a forensic analysis to verify the handwriting,” Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11), said.
The woman used to run a beauty salon on the first floor of the building. The lawn is covered with weed and grass and has an iron gate which remains locked. The windows are broken and hardly any routine repair work appears to have been done to the building where the woman and her daughters had been staying for the last 15 years. The driver, employed by the woman’s second husband, too stayed in the building.
(If you need support, or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
Showers of relief force dip in Lucknow temp, expect more rain today
The monsoon has well and truly entered Uttar Pradesh and the Met department has predicted widespread rains in UP on Friday. The state capital and other parts of the state had experienced showers from the wee hours of Thursday. Lucknow experienced 55.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, said Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state capital by June 20.
ABHM leader booked in Agra for declaring bounty on Udaipur murder accused
Agra police on Thursday booked an office bearer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for allegedly declaring a bounty of 2 lakh for anyone bringing heads of the two accused of Tuesday's Udaipur killing, A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the spokesperson for ABHM, Sanjay Jat, at Nai Ki Mandi police station of Agra.
800 mango varieties to know, many of them to savour and relish at this exhibition
#waterinapot: Promoting savings, saving fauna
All offices of the National Savings Department, U.P., in the Agra division, are now doubling up as 'watering holes' for birds and animals like monkeys, squirrels and dogs by adopting a simple and virtually expense-free campaign #waterinapot. The Agra Division of the department has five offices: one each in Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura and Firozabad districts, and the headquarters being in Agra.
Link IITs with industries: Ex-director IIT-Delhi
Former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) prof DP Kothari has suggested that all the IITs should be connected to industries to give IIT engineers a chance to have a work experience in that field. Prof Kothari also said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take an initiative in this regard. He said sincere planning should be done to link the IITs and other engineering institutes with the industries.
