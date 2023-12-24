Mira Bhayander–Vasai Virar police working with half of sanctioned staff

MUMBAI: With a population of over 54 lakh, soaring crime rates and continuous illegal activities, the Mira Bhayander–Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, which came into existence three years ago, works with almost half the sanctioned strength owing to no recruitment. HT Image

Police officers said after the MBVV police commissionerate was created on October 1, 2020, two major lots of police constabulary were slated to be recruited, but there has not been a single recruitment apart from the 2,100 manpower provided at its inception.

Though the sanctioned strength was 4,708, the commissionerate was provided in all 2,100 personnel, including officers and the members of the constabulary to man 17 police stations and also to manage law and order by serving the population of around 54 lakh, spread over 391 square kilometres, and other policing duties.

The state government had initially allocated a budget of ₹174 crore for the police commissionerate. A total of 1,006 posts from Thane Rural, 1,165 from Palghar district and 317 personnel from other areas were transferred to the new set-up. An additional 2,200 personnel were to be added through recruitment in parts over the next two years, which did not happen.

Now, the force comprises the police commissioner, an additional police commissioner, five deputy police commissioners, 10 assistant police commissioners, 66 police inspectors, 109 assistant police inspectors, 173 police sub inspectors and 1,886 constables. In Mumbai, the ratio of police to citizens is 1: 336 whereas MBVV is 1:1,146.

“It is a challenge for officers to work long hours with insufficient manpower as the population has increased and now stands at 54 lakh in the 391 square kilometres of the MBVV region,” said a police officer from MBVV. The officer added that the sanctioned strength itself is abysmal and the vacancies of around 50% has seriously hampered functioning of the police force. The police commissionerate does not even have specialised units like Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the dog squad.

Officials said that a manpower shortage has slowed down investigations, created a huge backlog of applications to be converted into FIRs and reduced the number of policemen on patrolling duty among other things.

Moreover, special branches like the social service branch, economic offences branch and anti-terrorist unit are hit as they are functioning with just 15 officers in each department. The traffic police department was the worst hit with a manpower of just 250 personnel manning traffic and enforcing traffic regulations over the region.

Next year, the situation is expected to improve, as police officers say some new recruits are expected to join the force. “Training of 1,000 policemen is presently going on. They will be joining the force in March 2024,” said Prakash Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police (MBVV).

He said over 500 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel have been deployed in MBVV as an alternative for staff crunch. “Until more personnel are recruited, the period of MSF jawans will continue to assist us till March 2024,” said Gaikwad. He added that they have written to the state government to begin the recruitment process, which would also take a long time.

Another officer said due to shortage of manpower it becomes difficult to take preventive action. “The areas of Nalasopara and Virar and even Mira Road have become hubs of illegal activities as anti-social elements come and stay there unchecked and without any legal documents,” said a police officer.