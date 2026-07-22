MUMBAI: On hunger strike outside Kashigaon police station in Mira Road since his 21-year-old son, Muzzamil Khokar, was killed in a crane collapse incident last Thursday, Aziz Khokar vouches that he will not step back till the builder is held accountable.

Mira Road crane crash victim’s father on hunger strike, says builder must be booked

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“My son had just begun dreaming and spreading his wings in the world when the builder’s negligence ended his life abruptly,” Aziz Khokar, 42, a professional stunt man, told Hindustan Times. On Tuesday, Muzzamil’s maternal uncle Asif Chowdhary also joined the hunger strike, demanding the builder, JP Infra, be booked over the incident.

As reported by HT earlier, 21-year-old Muzammil – a resident of JK Iris Housing Society – was killed on Thursday, when a 100-120 feet crane crashed at an under-construction building inside the JP North Complex in Mira Road. Two others, including a woman and the crane operator, were injured, while 12 two-wheelers and four four-wheelers were damaged in the incident.

The police subsequently booked Jagdish Waghela, the contractor; sub-contractors Jayant Ghade and Prashant Mashruf; safety engineers Rajesh and Anil Chowdhary; and others including the crane operator under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Aziz Khokar stayed put outside the police station through these developments, holding a placard with his deceased son’s photo, saying ‘Justice for Muzammil Khokar’. His son was an introvert and mostly stayed at home as he did not have many friends, he recalled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aziz Khokar stayed put outside the police station through these developments, holding a placard with his deceased son’s photo, saying ‘Justice for Muzammil Khokar’. His son was an introvert and mostly stayed at home as he did not have many friends, he recalled. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“After completing his HSC in Commerce from Mumbai University, he joined a computer course and recently began looking for a job,” said the deceased’s father.

Chowdhary, Muzzamil’s maternal uncle, said the deceased had a habit of taking walks within the residential complex in the evening, and the crane crash incident occurred when he was resting near the temple within the society after completing his walk.

“There is a prayer meet everyday at the temple. But on Thursday, most people were out for a religious yatra elsewhere when the crane came crashing down,” Chowdhary said. “My sister has not come out of the trauma yet. Even now, she screams in the middle of the night for Muzzamil.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aziz Khokar said residents of JK Iris had warned the builder, JP Infra, several times about the danger of a 360-degree revolving crane in a crammed area but their concerns were not heeded.

“Even after repeatedly telling the police and submitting written complaints, they refused to add the builder’s name in the FIR,” he told HT.

“Every time, the police asked us to delete lines about the builder from the complaint before accepting it,” said Chowdhary. He said the family had written to the police, urging the builder be named among the accused and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under section 105 of the BNS .

“If the police do not do their duty, we will approach the court,” said Aziz Khokar. “I will not rest. I am alone today but my faith is with me.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police sources said they were considering all angles of the case and would file a charge-sheet accordingly.