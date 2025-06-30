Mumbai: The police recovered the bodies of a couple from Arnala beach on Sunday morning, a day after they were reported missing by the husband’s brother. The police suspect the couple died by suicide and are investigating the matter. “There was no suicide note found,” said a police officer. Missing couple found dead in beach, police suspect suicide

According to the police, the wife and husband were residents of Virar East. At 9 am on Sunday, they received a call from a local resident, informing them about two dead bodies found in the sea waters.

A few residents of Arnala village spotted the couple near the fort premises on Saturday evening and cautioned them about high tides but the couple didn’t leave from there, said a police officer.

The police said that the deceased were reported missing on Saturday by the husband’s brother who confirmed the couple’s identity. “The couple is survived by two kids. There was no suicide note found,” said the officer. The police suspect the couple died by suicide.

The police recovered the couple’s bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination to a civic hospital in Virar West.

“We do not know whether they were swept away by the tides or they jumped from the fort into the sea,” said Vijay Patil, senior police inspector of Arnala Sagri police station.