Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Missing woman's body washes ashore in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade

PTI |
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 04:46 pm IST

A 19-year-old woman's body was found after she was reported missing. The body has been sent for postmortem as authorities investigate her death.

The body of a 19-year-old woman, who had been missing, was found in the Arabian Sea at Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai on Monday, police said.

Her parents had filed a missing complaint at the Cuffe Parade Police Station.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times file photo)
The body got washed ashore behind the Princess Road in the morning and was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem, an official said.

The deceased, who lived at Machhimar Nagar in south Mumbai, went missing from her residence on Sunday morning, he said.

Her parents had filed a missing complaint at the Cuffe Parade Police Station.

A probe was on into the woman's death, the police said.

