MMRDA fines contractor for worker’s death at metro site

Kalyan: A 30-year-old worker deployed on a suspended platform at the under-construction RTO Metro station in Thane died after he fell from a height of seven metres on Wednesday evening. Taking serious note of the safety lapse, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on General Consultants, the primary contractor, and ₹5 lakh on the contractor under whom he was working. Thane, India - December,06, 2023:A laborer has died while working on metro work near Thane RTO Eastern express highway in thane ,in Thane , in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, December ,06, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The deceased worker was identified as Dhanajay Gopal Chawhan. Originally from Allahabad district in Uttar Pradesh, he joined the job last year and lived in the Kolshet area of Thane. Police said he was working on the platform along with three other co-workers when he fell off. The site where the accident occurred is in Louiswadi, close to chief minister Eknath Shinde’s residence.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane said, “We rushed to spot with one pick up as soon as we received information, but it was too late.”

Ravindra Kshirsagar, senior police inspector, Naupada police station, said Chawhan suffered serious head injuries and a post-mortem was conducted at the civil hospital. “We have informed his family members, and his body will be handed over to them once they reach here. An accidental death report has been lodged, and further investigation is on,” said Kshirsagar.

The MMRDA, in a statement, said the mishap took place around 3pm, when a manlift operator saw him trip and fall while attempting to adjust the shuttering plate. “He was taken to the nearest hospital and declared dead by the doctor. He was found wearing a safety harness and other PPE at that time. The platform was checked, and a permit was issued by the safety officer. Despite this, the incident happened. Further investigation report shall be submitted by General Consultants upon carrying out a detailed examination and going through postmortem report,”

The statement mentioned that further action would be taken on the contractor and GC in accordance with contractual provisions.