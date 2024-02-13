MNS Bhiwandi city chief booked over parking row

Bhiwandi: The Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi lodged a case against Bhiwandi city’s president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Manoj Gulvi for allegedly obscene acts and threatening or abusing a watchman (security guard) who was deployed at Bhiwandi Additional Session court over a parking issue in the court premises on Wednesday, said an official from Shantinagar police. HT Image

A case was lodged under section 294 (Obscene Act or song ), 504(Intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace), and 506 (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Shantinagar police station.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The FIR was filed by the complainant Tabrej Ahmad Ansari, 28, a watchman employed at the Bhiwandi Additional Session Court parking. The incident took place at the court on Wednesday around 12.30 pm when Gulvi was on his motorcycle heading towards court premises for some work.

Police said that Gulvi parked his motorcycle in place of a car parking slot. The complainant tried to stop him from parking a motorcycle in the slot but the MNS leader still parked in the slot. Ansari called bar president Dineshwar Patil and secretary Suyog Mahatre, Chairman Ankit Kadu, and other committee members when Gulvi did not follow the parking norms. Therefore, all advocates intervened to resolve the parking row.

As per the statement of the complainant, Gulvi asked his name and used filthy or abusive language against him. Gulvi ALSO threatened the complainant that he will be abducted.

Santosh Tapase, Assistant Police Inspector, Shantinagar Police Inspector said, “We lodged a case against Bhiwandi city president of MNS Manoj Gulvi after the complainant along with advocates approached to police station. No arrest has been made yet. We have issued a notice to appear at the police station to record the statement.” Tapase further added that earlier a case under section 353 (Assault or Criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was lodged against Gulvi in Bhiwandi. “

Avinash Jadhav, Thane MNS unit leader, said, “Gulvi was going to the court for a date when the minor parking issues occurred with a watchman.”