Modi to inaugurate a slew of projects, flag off new Vande Bharat trains

Mumbai: On his second visit to Mumbai in less than a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains to Shirdi and Solapur, dedicate the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) section and Kurar underpass to the city and inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah at Marol in the western suburbs.

Over the last few years, the BMC’s L Ward had failed to remove the car scrap market on CST road in SCLR, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had to construct a viaduct for smooth movement of traffic from the eastern suburbs to the airport.

“The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC, to LBS Flyover at Kurla will enhance much-needed East-West connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express Highway (WEH) to the Eastern Express highway (EEH), thereby connecting eastern and western suburbs efficiently. The Kurar underpass is crucial to ease traffic on WEH and connecting the Malad and Kurar sides of WEH. It allows people to cross the road with ease and also vehicles to move without having to get into the heavy traffic on WEH,” said a Press Information Bureau press release.

The PM will flag off the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train will be the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country. The new train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur and will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat train in the country. It will improve connectivity to Nashik and pilgrimage centres Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi and Shani Singanapur.

Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol, Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

Modi had visited Mumbai on January 19 and had dedicated Metro 2A and 7 to the nation and also launched several infrastructure projects. On Friday, he will arrive from Uttar Pradesh and take a helicopter to the naval helibase INS Shikra in Colaba and then travel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to flag off the two trains. Thereafter, he will fly back to the airport and travel by road to the Marol programme, from where he will go back.