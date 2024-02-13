'Modi's guarantee is to take in the corrupt': Uddhav Thackeray after Ashok Chavan joins BJP

After former Congress leader Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a jibe at the slogan of BJP "Modi ki guarantee" and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's main mission is to induct corrupt leaders into the BJP and give them the post of Deputy Chief Ministers and CMs. Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also said that there is a new "virus" spreading in the country in the form of "dictatorship".

"We saw corona in our government but today there is a new virus came in the country it's called dictatorship under the Modi government. So, I request you (People's) to wash your hands and finish this dictatorship virus from the country. What is Modi's guarantee? I will tell you, it is to take corrupt leaders into BJP and give them Rajya Sabha seats, make them Deputy CMs and CM and free them from ED and CBI cases," he said.

"I want to ask Modi Ji, your BJP leaders are not capable of completing your dream so you are breaking the parties. They (BJP) stole my party Shiv Sena, then broke NCP Sharad Pawar and now Ashok Chavan from Congress and Nitish Kumar," he said while referring to the splitting of the two major parties of Maharashtra.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting to work for the "constructive development of Maharashtra".

Uddhav targets BJP over farmers' protest

Uddhav Thackeray also criticized the Central government over the farmers' protest and said that the farmers wanted to meet Home Minister Amit Shah but he has no time and is not serious on this matter.

"Today farmers are protesting against this government in Delhi for their crops. They want Swaminathan's report and MSP. Our farmers want to meet Home Minister Amit Shah but he doesn't have time and is not serious. Narendra Modi visits their villages, eats in their house but today farmers want to come to Delhi they are not allowed," Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday as the protesting farmers marching towards Delhi attempted to break police barricades.

Farmers were seen attempting to remove the cement barricade with their tractors as they tried to cross the Shambhu border.

The police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as they tried to breach the multi-layered barricades.