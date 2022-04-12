Mohit Kamboj asks BMC to withdraw show cause notice

Mumbai A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj citing illegal alterations within the premises of the Khushi Pride Belmondo Building at Santacruz (West), Kamboj on Tuesday filed his reply stating that the notice is illegal and have asked the civic body to withdraw it.

Earlier on April 4, the H/West ward office of the BMC had issued a show cause notice to Kamboj citing illegal alterations in the flats owned by him. The notice came two weeks after a team of civic officials carried out a spot visit and inspection within the premises of the building.

In the notice, the BMC had pointed out several alterations as unauthorised construction. Some of the findings include amalgamation of two flats and converting it into a habitable area by removing walls, a living room on the ninth floor was converted to a saloon and the ducts attached to the toilet area were covered to merge it with pantry, construction of toilet in the duct areas and making it habitable, converting a kitchen into a drawing room and removing the internal staircases, merging flower beds with a prayer room and converting a living and dining room into a dressing room with attached bathroom.

Meanwhile on April 12 (Tuesday), Kamboj filed his reply through his advocates, PD Gandhy and Associates stating that notice had been issued at the instance and behest of some people with vested interest, who wanted to settle some personal scores.

“At the outset, our client states that the impugned notice issued by you is illegal, void, bad in law and nullity and therefore, you are requested to withdraw the same forthwith,” Kamboj’s reply read.

In his reply, Kamboj has also maintained that no illegal alterations were done within the premises of his building. “Our client has only carried out some internal variations which do not require any permission from yourself (BMC). Our client says that the same is allowed under the provisions of Sec 43(1) of the MRTP Act,” read Kamboj’s reply statement.

“Besides filing my reply, I have also proposed regularisation plans to the BMC on April 11 in order to regularise some of the irregularities that were pointed out by the authorities and have paid the scrutiny charges as well. We have fulfilled all the necessary requirements that the law has asked for and now the BMC needs to withdraw the notices,” said Kamboj on Tuesday.

Besides Kamboj, the BMC had also issued notice to the secretary, chairman and developer of the Belmondo building and another first floor resident after finding violations in the first floor, podium and parking lot.

Meanwhile, senior BMC officials denied commenting on record and one official requesting anonymity has said, “Our office has received the reply and we will decide the next step after studying it thoroughly. So far, all our steps have been carefully taken by considering all the legalities and have issued the notices individually to each violator of the building.”

Kamboj has been at loggerheads with the allies of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Earlier in February, Kamboj was booked for celebrating the arrest of National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

Last month, Kamboj had made allegations of corruption against Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and had also demanded a full investigation into the BMC chief in connection with the corruption case of Yeshwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena corporator and former chairperson of the civic standing committee.