Mohit Kamboj asks BMC to withdraw show cause notice
Mumbai A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj citing illegal alterations within the premises of the Khushi Pride Belmondo Building at Santacruz (West), Kamboj on Tuesday filed his reply stating that the notice is illegal and have asked the civic body to withdraw it.
Earlier on April 4, the H/West ward office of the BMC had issued a show cause notice to Kamboj citing illegal alterations in the flats owned by him. The notice came two weeks after a team of civic officials carried out a spot visit and inspection within the premises of the building.
In the notice, the BMC had pointed out several alterations as unauthorised construction. Some of the findings include amalgamation of two flats and converting it into a habitable area by removing walls, a living room on the ninth floor was converted to a saloon and the ducts attached to the toilet area were covered to merge it with pantry, construction of toilet in the duct areas and making it habitable, converting a kitchen into a drawing room and removing the internal staircases, merging flower beds with a prayer room and converting a living and dining room into a dressing room with attached bathroom.
Meanwhile on April 12 (Tuesday), Kamboj filed his reply through his advocates, PD Gandhy and Associates stating that notice had been issued at the instance and behest of some people with vested interest, who wanted to settle some personal scores.
“At the outset, our client states that the impugned notice issued by you is illegal, void, bad in law and nullity and therefore, you are requested to withdraw the same forthwith,” Kamboj’s reply read.
In his reply, Kamboj has also maintained that no illegal alterations were done within the premises of his building. “Our client has only carried out some internal variations which do not require any permission from yourself (BMC). Our client says that the same is allowed under the provisions of Sec 43(1) of the MRTP Act,” read Kamboj’s reply statement.
“Besides filing my reply, I have also proposed regularisation plans to the BMC on April 11 in order to regularise some of the irregularities that were pointed out by the authorities and have paid the scrutiny charges as well. We have fulfilled all the necessary requirements that the law has asked for and now the BMC needs to withdraw the notices,” said Kamboj on Tuesday.
Besides Kamboj, the BMC had also issued notice to the secretary, chairman and developer of the Belmondo building and another first floor resident after finding violations in the first floor, podium and parking lot.
Meanwhile, senior BMC officials denied commenting on record and one official requesting anonymity has said, “Our office has received the reply and we will decide the next step after studying it thoroughly. So far, all our steps have been carefully taken by considering all the legalities and have issued the notices individually to each violator of the building.”
Kamboj has been at loggerheads with the allies of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Earlier in February, Kamboj was booked for celebrating the arrest of National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.
Last month, Kamboj had made allegations of corruption against Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and had also demanded a full investigation into the BMC chief in connection with the corruption case of Yeshwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena corporator and former chairperson of the civic standing committee.
-
Bhopal Police registers FIR against Congress leader over his tweet
Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets. The FIR was filed based on the complaint of one a resident of Bhopal, Prakash Mande. The case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 465, 505 (2) of IPC. Mande complained that Singh posted a fabricated photo that might instigate communal violence.
-
5124 posts created for UPSSF, to provide security at district courts
The home department press note stated that as many as 87 posts have been created for UPSSF headquarters in Lucknow and 5,037 posts for five companies, to be initially set up at Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur. The press note further read that the posts of five commandants and five deputy commandants each, along with 25 assistant commandants have been created for five companies of UPSSF.
-
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
-
Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested
The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned Luv Gurjar's marriage proposal. SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday. The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.
-
IMFL took the fizz out of other alcoholic drinks in 2021-22
The cup of Bacchus is overflowing, at least when it comes to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The sales of IMFL have shown the healthiest growth in 2021-22 compared to other types of liquor like beer and country liquor. The changed drinking patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein people avoided chilled beverages like beer in favour of various types of IMFL like whisky, rum and brandy, have also solidified over time.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics