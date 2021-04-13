Monetary assistance, free food during curfew in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray announces

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday his government will spend ₹5400 crore to support the people of the state as he announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from Wednesday with only essential activities being allowed. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address to people of the state that the curfew will come into effect from 8pm on Wednesday. “ ₹5400 crore will be used to support people during this period,” Thackeray said during his address.

Under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's flagship economy meal scheme, Shiv Bhojan Thali, food will also be distributed for one month. The meal distribution scheme, which was launched by the state’s food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on January 26, was provided to needy individuals during last year’s lockdown period for ₹5, but for the next one month, it will be distributed free. “Shiv Bhojan thalis will be given free for the next one month. The state gives around 200,000 thalis daily,” Thackeray said during his address.

Thackeray also announced an initiative to distribute ration consisting of 3 kilograms of wheat and 2 kilograms of rice for a month. “Three kg wheat and 2 kg rice will be provided for one month to 7 crore people,” Uddhav Thackeray said during his address.

The chief minister also announced a cash transfer scheme for registered construction workers, where Rs.1500 will be distributed to some 12 crore individuals working in the construction sector. “Twelve crore registered building and other construction workers will be given ₹1500 each,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray also asked for an extension on the deadline for filing Goods and Service Tax (GST) returns of small and medium enterprises by three months as businesses have been left reeling under the wrath of the second wave.“Another demand is to push the deadline by three months to file GST returns of small and medium enterprises,” he said.

Thackeray’s announcement of assistance comes after the comments of opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis earlier this month, asking the government to provide financial assistance to the poor and middle class if a lockdown-like situation arises. "Lockdown or a partial lockdown is okay. We will support the government, but it should also focus on providing financial assistance to the poor and the middle class," Fadnavis said to reporters on April 4.