Monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days before onset date

The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai Wednesday morning, with most parts of the city receiving intense showers as early as 4am. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz, 59.6mm of rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours ending 8.30am on Wednesday, while Colaba reported 77mm of rainfall during that period. The city has so far received 185mm of cumulative rainfall in June.

Most localities reported rainfall between 40 to 70mm, while Navi Mumbai reportedly received more than 120mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, as per data shared by the IMD. Belapur received nearly 150mm, the highest recorded in this time. Other areas that received over 70mm of rainfall include Mumbra, Kopar Khairane, Kandivalu, Ghansoli, Mohane, Panvel, Dahisar, Malwani, Naupada and Versova.

Also Read | Delhi weather: Expect hot, dusty day today, says IMD

“The southwest monsoon has come in two days earlier than usual this year, as predicted by the meteorology department. There will be intense rains in Mumbai for at least a period of three to four days now, during which the total reading is quite likely to exceed 300mm, or even 350mm,” said a spokesperson with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai. However, independent meteorologists have forecast that Mumbai may even see 450 to 600mm of rainfall accumulated in some places during the next four days.

“Mumbai and areas are receiving widespread heavy rains. There are dense cloud formations visible above Mumbai and Thane at the moment, and in fact all along the coast. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for all west coast districts,” said KS Hosalikar, senior scientist at the IMD in Pune. Thunderstorms were also reported in various parts of the city.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue till at least 3pm on Wednesday, after which they will decrease in intensity but continue until late evening, officials said.