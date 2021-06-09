Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi weather: Expect hot, dusty day today, says IMD
Traffic during evening rush-hour on a road after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 8. (PTI)
Delhi weather: Expect hot, dusty day today, says IMD

Delhi weather today: Despite the high temperature forecast, IMD officials said Delhi is unlikely to record a heatwave this season
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:46 AM IST

Delhi on Wednesday is likely to experience a hot and dusty day, with the maximum temperatures set to go up to 42 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius (°C) at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city. The minimum temperature was 28.6°C.

“We have a forecast of the temperatures rising further on Wednesday and reaching around 42°C. But after June 12, the temperature will start dropping and we are expecting it to go below 40°C,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Despite the high temperature forecast, IMD officials said Delhi is unlikely to record a heatwave this season. In the plains, heatwave days are recorded when two things happen – when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C, and when the day temperature exceeds the region’s normal maximum temperature by 4.5°C. A severe heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 6.5°C or more from normal temperatures.

IMD also said that dust carrying winds from Rajasthan and Haryana will continue to blow over the city, which will keep the pollution levels high.

