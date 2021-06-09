Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Monsoon disrupts Mumbai local trains; Central line service suspended
mumbai news

Monsoon disrupts Mumbai local trains; Central line service suspended

Local train services were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9.50am on Wednesday after waterlogging was reported between Sion and Kurla railway stations
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:51 AM IST
People walk in rain at CSMT, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 8. (PTI)

The onset of monsoon disrupted Mumbai’s suburban train services on Central line with heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday morning.

Local train services were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9.50am on Wednesday after waterlogging was reported between Sion and Kurla railway stations.

Also Read | Monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days before onset date

“Due to heavy rains in suburbs and waterlogging between Sion-Kurla , as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50am. Services on other sections are running,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Owing to waterlogging on arterial roads in the city, the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also diverted its buses at nearly 30 locations in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man proposes to partner as hippo named Fiona ‘watches.’ Pics go viral

This eatery in Maryland sells chocolate-covered cicadas. Watch

Giant white drone sculpture appears in New York City. Artist shares intent

Google honours Hollywood icon Shirley Temple with an animated doodle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP