Monsoon disrupts Mumbai local trains; Central line service suspended

The onset of monsoon disrupted Mumbai’s suburban train services on Central line with heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday morning.

Local train services were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9.50am on Wednesday after waterlogging was reported between Sion and Kurla railway stations.

“Due to heavy rains in suburbs and waterlogging between Sion-Kurla , as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50am. Services on other sections are running,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Owing to waterlogging on arterial roads in the city, the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also diverted its buses at nearly 30 locations in the city.