More than 15K cops to man city streets on New Year’s Eve

MUMBAI: More than 15,000 policemen, including personnel from the state reserve police force (SRPF) and quick response teams (QRTs), will be deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incidents on New Year’s Eve. HT Image

Twenty-two DCPs, 45 ACPs, 2,051 police inspectors and around 11,500 constables will be deployed at all important locations which are frequented by crowds on December 31. This includes the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Dadar, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Madh and Marve beaches.

In addition to this, the Mumbai traffic police have made arrangements for vehicular movement and prevention of accidents. Police will patrol and take action against motorists violating traffic norms and driving under the influence of alcohol, said a police officer.

Over 5,000 CCTV cameras installed at strategic points and important junctions will help the officials monitor the streets. The police will also carry out nakabandi at 121 crucial points across the city, including the entry and exit points. Popular tourist destinations and places where there are chances of maximum footfall like beaches in the city will see heavy police bandobast. Apart from this, security around vital installations, religious places and high-footfall areas will also be stepped up.

Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic) said that ‘no parking’ restrictions will be issued at major places where crowds gather to celebrate New Year like Marine Drive, Worli Sea Face, Gateway of India etc. “The bandobast will be carried out till 5am on January 1, 2024,” said a traffic police officer.

Padwal said that in 2023 they have acted against more than 2,700 drunk drivers out of which 152 people have lost their licences forever and 1,000 drivers permits have been cancelled.

In south Mumbai, vehicular traffic will be prohibited on the northbound stretch of NS Road and will be completely closed for traffic. Commuters travelling from south Mumbai towards the North can take JJ Flyover.

There will be no parking at Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty, Juhu Tara Road and Cater Road. The road from Gateway of India towards Regal Cinema Circle to Radio Club will be closed. The vehicles can use the road behind the Taj Hotel.

Several policemen and women will be in civil clothes around crowded places, to prevent any untoward incidents and for women’s safety. Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) officials will keep a watchful eye on suspicious movements and persons in their areas and anti-sabotage measures will be taken against suspicious persons.

City’s combat teams Quick Response Teams (QRT) units will be stationed strategically on standby for immediate response if required, said joint commissioner of police Satyanarayan Chowdhary.

South Mumbai, which has maximum sensitive installations, will see heavy police bandobast. Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty which attracts crowds in South Mumbai on December 31, will have a heavy police presence. Checking and frisking barricading and announcement systems at beaches are planned. Preventive action against the previous criminals and also strict action will be taken against the motorists violating traffic norms and driving under the influence of alcohol, said Chaudhary.

Some of the police teams while patrolling this year have been equipped with video recording devices to monitor the revellers at beaches better. Apart from the bandobast, authorities also plan to post officials in plain clothes. “We will have a strong police presence on beaches in western suburbs like Bandra, Juhu, Versova, Gorai and Aksa as they see large crowds,” said another officer.